Mahhi Vij Shares An Adorable Picture Of Daughter Tara On Husband Jay Bhanushali’s Birthday

Mahhi Vij recently took to social media to wish husband Jay Bhanshali in the most-sweet way possible. The actress shared an adorable picture of their daughter Tara. For the uninitiated, Mahhi and Jay were blessed with a baby girl on August 21, 2019.

Mahhi wrote, "Happy birthday @ijaybhanushali this year I thought of making your birthday even more special. We love you @tarajaybhanushali n mumma wish u the best year ahead 2020. I couldn't have given you a better gift than our lil princess this day with your lil one. happy birthday, love."

Later, Jay shared the same picture of the little munchkin and wrote, "As promised on my first Birthday with @tarajaybhanushali pls welcome my teady bear my life my soul my happiness..your first breath took ours away her little hands stole my heart. her little feet ran away with it." (sic)

The lovely couple had previously announced on social media that they would be sharing daughter Tara's first picture with the world on December 25. Jay wanted to do this as the date happens to be Christmas and also his birthday.

Prior to this, the duo had asked their fans to suggest baby names for their child. Jay and Mahhi received many suggestions and eventually named their bundle of joy Tara. They thanked all their fans for their responses. The couple had received close to 20,000 names as suggestions.

Tara is Jay and Mahhi's third kid and first biological child. In 2017, the couple had announced that they would be adopting their caretaker's kids Khushi and Rajveer and had decided to raise them as their own.

