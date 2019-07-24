Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Priyanka Kalantri Blessed With Baby Boy; Elated Vikas Shares The News

Priyanka & Vikas Welcome Baby Boy

An elated Vikas shared the happy news of welcoming the first baby on social media. He wrote, "We have been blessed with a #Babyboy Mom and son both are healthy. 🤗🤗🤗🤗 @priyankavikaaskalantri 🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇 a different feeling and so excited 😘😘." - (sic). Television celebrities commented to Vikas' post and congratulated the couple.

TV Celebrities Wish The Couple

Indraneil Sengupta: Congratulations to both of youuuu @priyankavikaaskalantri @vikaaskalantri ❤. - (sic)

Kanica Maheshwari: So so happy for you ! 😍😍😍😍😍Congratulations guys ..,😊😊 welcome to parenting world 🌍 - (sic)

Surbhi, Prince & Nivedita Basu Write...

Surbhi Jyoti: Yeyyyyyy,,, many many congratulations ♥️. - (sic)

Prince Narula: Yehhhhhh congratulations ❤️papa ban gya tuuuuu. - (sic)

Nivedita Basu: Super happy for u both @vikaaskalantri @priyankavikaaskalantri 🥰💞💓🤩 congratulations 👏👏👏👏 - (sic)

Mahhi, Delnaaz & Reshmi Congratulate The Couple

Mahhi Vij: Supppppa happy. - (sic)

Delnaaz Irani: Congratulations to you both 😀stay blessed❤️@vikaaskalantri. - (sic)

Reshmi Ghosh: Congratulations to both of you.... Happiness and good health to the little prince @vikaaskalantri. - (sic)