Ankita Lokhande & BF Vicky Jain Request Everyone To Join Global Prayer Meet For Sushant On I-Day

A lot has been speculated about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor's sudden demise has left fans, friends and family shattered. It has been two months today (August 14) that the actor passed away, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti requested everyone to join the family in global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for the late actor. Ankita Lokhande, who has been supporting the family throughout, has also requested fans to join the prayer meet.

Ankita wrote, "Request everyone to join a Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput tomorrow on 15th August @ 10 A.M 🔱🕉🆗️ #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus."

She also wrote, "Post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR at 10 am(IST) on 15th August. Let's Pray together for truth to shine forth and for God to guide us. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #GodIsWithUs."

Not just Ankita, even her boyfriend Vicky, who has limited his comment section on social media post Sushant's death, has lent his support to the same by standing beside Ankita. Vicky captioned the picture, "It's already 2months Sushant and I know u are happy wherever you are..😇 Everyone pls join tomorrow (15th aug) at 10am and pray for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #cbiforsushant #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #harharmahadev 🔥🔱."

Even Shakti actress Kamya Panjabi and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon urged everyone to join the campaign.

