    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ankita Lokhande & BF Vicky Jain Request Everyone To Join Global Prayer Meet For Sushant On I-Day

      By
      |

      A lot has been speculated about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor's sudden demise has left fans, friends and family shattered. It has been two months today (August 14) that the actor passed away, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti requested everyone to join the family in global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for the late actor. Ankita Lokhande, who has been supporting the family throughout, has also requested fans to join the prayer meet.

      Ankita wrote, "Request everyone to join a Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput tomorrow on 15th August @ 10 A.M 🔱🕉🆗️ #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus."

      Ankita Lokhande & BF Vicky Jain Request Everyone To Join Global Prayer Meet For Sushant On I-Day

      She also wrote, "Post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR at 10 am(IST) on 15th August. Let's Pray together for truth to shine forth and for God to guide us. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #GodIsWithUs."

      Not just Ankita, even her boyfriend Vicky, who has limited his comment section on social media post Sushant's death, has lent his support to the same by standing beside Ankita. Vicky captioned the picture, "It's already 2months Sushant and I know u are happy wherever you are..😇 Everyone pls join tomorrow (15th aug) at 10am and pray for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #cbiforsushant #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #harharmahadev 🔥🔱."

      Even Shakti actress Kamya Panjabi and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon urged everyone to join the campaign.

      View this post on Instagram

      Post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR at 10 am(IST) on 15th August. Let’s Pray together for truth to shine forth and for God to guide us. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #godiswithus

      A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

      View this post on Instagram

      @shwetasinghkirti @lokhandeankita justice for #ssr ❤️✨✨✨✨✨koi nahi bachegaaaaa

      A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on

      Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Krissann Barretto Says It's Weird Rhea Filed Against CBI Inquiry

      Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande Support CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X