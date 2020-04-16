Anusha Dandekar Slams Unnamed Person For Spreading News Of Her And Karan Kundra’s Break-Up

News of Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra's rumoured break-up made headlines a few days back. The popular television show host took to her social media to slam a person for spreading the news. Without confirming or denying the news, Anusha said that she knew who leaked the news to the press, and slammed the person in question for making a 'spectacle of someone's life' amidst a world crisis.

Sharing a screenshot of the message she got from an unidentified number, Anusha wrote, "So I would never do this but I had to... This is a msg I got on my private number yesterday... no name, no publication, not even an introduction of who you are?! Even after the extremely inappropriate message, she sends me question marks, as if she knows me well and is entitled to my response! We are in the middle of a pandemic and I would never even bother to react to this, I would normally ignore this but this is just insanely not ok! #blocked."

Talking about the person she knows to have spread the news, she wrote, "And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it's sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone's life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone's... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace."

Anusha and Karan are hosts of the popular MTV show Love School. The two have not been sharing any pictures of each other on social media lately.

ALSO READ: After Dating For More Than 4 Years, Karan Kundrra And Anusha Dandekar Call It Quits?

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Marries Shibani Dandekar's Sister Apeksha; Karan Kundra, Indraneil & Others Attend