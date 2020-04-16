    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anusha Dandekar Slams Unnamed Person For Spreading News Of Her And Karan Kundra’s Break-Up

      By
      |

      News of Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra's rumoured break-up made headlines a few days back. The popular television show host took to her social media to slam a person for spreading the news. Without confirming or denying the news, Anusha said that she knew who leaked the news to the press, and slammed the person in question for making a 'spectacle of someone's life' amidst a world crisis.

      Anusha On Break-Up Rumour: I Know Who Went To The Press

      Sharing a screenshot of the message she got from an unidentified number, Anusha wrote, "So I would never do this but I had to... This is a msg I got on my private number yesterday... no name, no publication, not even an introduction of who you are?! Even after the extremely inappropriate message, she sends me question marks, as if she knows me well and is entitled to my response! We are in the middle of a pandemic and I would never even bother to react to this, I would normally ignore this but this is just insanely not ok! #blocked."

      Talking about the person she knows to have spread the news, she wrote, "And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it's sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone's life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone's... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace."

      Anusha and Karan are hosts of the popular MTV show Love School. The two have not been sharing any pictures of each other on social media lately.

      ALSO READ: After Dating For More Than 4 Years, Karan Kundrra And Anusha Dandekar Call It Quits?

      ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Marries Shibani Dandekar's Sister Apeksha; Karan Kundra, Indraneil & Others Attend

      Read more about: anusha dandekar karan kundra
      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X