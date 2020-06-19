Asha Negi On COVID-19 & Mental Health: 'So Many People Around Me Are Losing Their Sh*t'

The COVID-19 lockdown has taken a big toll on the entertainment industry, particularly the television business. A number of TV shows have gone off air and many other projects have been put on hold. The pandemic has resulted in unemployment and financial difficulties for many TV actors and crew members as all shoots stand canceled for more than three months now.

Recently, actress Asha Negi opened up about the same and expressed her concern for people in the TV industry with regards to mental health, and the fear and uncertainty many actors are feeling at the moment.

Asha said, “These are very uncertain times. When it comes to the atmosphere around, I’m concerned about the well-being and mental health of people in our industry. Everyone is at home and wondering what will happen next. So many people around me are losing their sh*t. They just want this to end and get out to normal life.”

She went on to add, “Social distancing in an industry which can’t function without a huge number of people will be challenging. We’ve to be very careful. We can’t function with 10 people. I don’t know how and when we will be able to get back to work in a full-fledged way.” The actress also revealed that her recently released web-series, Baarish 2 has managed to keep her afloat during the whole lockdown phase.

On being quizzed about how she has been coping with the quarantine, the 30-year-old replied, “Everyone is feeling a bit low and whatever the reason is for me, I’m fine. I’ve been talking to my friends. That’s all I can say. This situation would’ve been really difficult for me had I been a people person. Fortunately, I love being alone. I love my own company.”

