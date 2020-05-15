Avinash Mukherjee On Balika Vadhu’s Rerun: ‘Every Scene, Performance Is Giving Me Goosebumps’

As soon as Colors TV announced the re-run of its flagship blockbuster, Balika Vadhu, fans couldn’t contain their happiness. And now, Avinash Mukherjee aka Jagya, in a recent video chat with the Times of India, opened up about the shows return. The actor shared that he watches the show every day along with his parents and the reactions he’s been receiving for the audiences is overwhelming, to say the least.

Avinash said, “Previously, I never got a chance to view it as an audience while working on it. But now, when I see it, every scene the way it’s written, the performances, gives me goosebumps.” On being quizzed about seeing his younger self on screen, the actor confessed, “It feels like some other life to see my younger self on Balika Vadhu re-run since I shot those initial scenes when I was just 10 years old and I am 22.”

He concluded by stating his experience working on the show whilst revealing that he wasn’t considered a child actor but a professional. “I wasn’t given any leverage of being an 11-year-old and was not expected to be a child or take my work lightly. They always expected me to be professional like a grown-up, memorize my lines and come prepared on the sets,” he reveals.

Balika Vadhu starring Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Surekha Sikri, Anoop Soni, Smita Bansal, Neha Marda amongst others, airs at 6 pm from Monday to Friday. Regarded as the game-changer of Indian TV in the late ’00s, the drama series dealt with the serious subject of child marriage. The iconic show ran for more than 8 years (2008-2016) and is to this day remembered for its outstanding performances, direction, and story-telling.

