Haarsh Limbachiyaa Gives It Back To Haters Who Slammed Him & Bharti Singh For Drug Consumption

Comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently arrested in drugs case and later released on bail. There were reports that Bharti has been dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show. However, her colleagues Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek clarified that they were not aware of any such decision taken by the channel. Post the controversies, Haarsh shared a few pictures snapped with his wife Bharti Singh, which didn't go down well with haters, who trolled the duo.

Haarsh captioned his and Bharti's pictures as, "When we are together nothing else matters." Although many celebrities and a few fans showered love, a few netizens trolled the couple. However, Haarsh didn't remain silent and gave it back to the haters. A user called them drug addicts and said that The Kapil Sharma Show should be boycotted. To this, Haarsh replied, "First put your photo as the display picture. If you think your photo is worth showing." Take a look at other such posts!

Debasrita2: Ab tum dono celebraty face nehi ho. Naseri, ganjeri face ho. Aur ek pehechan mil geya dono ko.

Haarsh: Shukhriya frustrated didi.

Mr_Prins_12: Nalle drugs leta he.

Haarsh: aur kuch nalle comments.

Asifhossan1800: Barti ap konca mal khati ho.

Haarsh: jo tujhe nahi milta.

Sdhopade: You think what you have done is great??? You guys should be banned everywhere.

Haarsh: uncle soojaao.

_anurag_70: Mal sidha sungte ho ya chilam lgate ho.

Haarsh: teri photo dekhi maine tere se moti chillam hoti hai jaake dudu peke aa lukkhe.

On the other hand, Bharti also shared a few pictures snapped with Haarsh and wrote, "Sometimes we're tested not to show our weakness, but to discover our strength 💪🤞🏼✌🏻🤗my power, my strength,my best friend,my love❤️ one and only @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you hubby ❤️🧿🧿🧿."

