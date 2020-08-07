    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bhavini Purohit Postpones Wedding; Says She & Dhaval Are Waiting For Situation To Come Under Control

      By
      |

      Last year, in December, Bhavini Purohit, who is known for her role of Radha in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, announced her relationship with blogger Dhaval Dave. A ritual named Gor Dhana took place on December 12, 2019, in Mumbai in the presence of their family members. In March, 2020, Dhaval had surprised her with filmy proposal and had also got engaged. The duo was all set to get married this year. Apparently, the actress has postponed her wedding due to pandemic at least until things get back to normal.

      The Saathiya actress told BT that although 50 people are allowed in a wedding ceremony, she doesn't want to take any risk.

      Bhavini Purohit Postpones Wedding; Says She & Dhaval Are Waiting For Situation To Come Under Control

      Bhavini was quoted by BT as saying, "I wanted to get married in 2020, but that doesn't seem to be possible now. Due to coronavirus around us, I feel it is not safe for us to get married in such a scenario. Even though 50 people are allowed in a wedding ceremony, I wouldn't want our parents to come to our wedding when it is unsafe to step out."

      The actress further added that she and Dhaval are wanting for the situation to get back to normal, so that they might consider about wedding this year.

      She said, "Dhaval and I are just waiting for the situation to come under control, and if that happens this year, we might consider getting married. But if things are still the same, our wedding will have to wait."

      Also Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Bhavini's Fiance Surprises Her With Filmy Proposal; Duo Engaged (Vid)

      Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 15:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X