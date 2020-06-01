Chahatt Khanna On COVID-19 Lockdown: ‘It Has Done Beautiful Things To Me & My Mental Health’

Like most of us, actor Chahatt Khanna is spending time indoors whilst taking care of her two daughters and juggling work during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview, the 33-year-old single mum opened up about the positive impact the lockdown has had on her mental health and overall wellbeing.

Chahatt revealed, “My friend recently said 'why do you have to talk about everything so openly? Our society is such that some things are better to not be spoken about’. I said I know that, but I am also so overwhelmed with whatever I am going through, I had to spill the beans. I am not a person who can keep things too much to herself. I have to come out. People advising to not speak up is something that does happen.”

For the unversed, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star had recently grabbed the headlines for lashing out at trolls who criticized her for being a single mother. Post this, she had deactivated her Instagram account and hinted at being depressed.

On being quizzed about the impact of the current lockdown on her mental health, the actress replied, “It has been quite life changing. It has changed me as a person, and done beautiful things to me, including my mental, emotional and physical health. I have got so much beautiful time in my life, which I would have never got. It has completely given me the opportunity to become a whole new person. On my upcoming birthday, I will be a completely new person.”

She went on to add, “I am already working on it, with my team and my counsellors. For me, this has been a life changing experience. I can’t thank God enough that this actually happened, it has turned out positive for me.”

