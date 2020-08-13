Charu Asopa Speaks About Depression And Mental Illness; Trouble In Her Marriage With Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s marital discord has been in the news for a while now. It’s been speculated that the duo, who got married a year ago, are facing problems in their marriage and are not living together. Meanwhile, Charu who recently made her acting comeback with Akbar Ka Bal Birbal series has spoken to SpotBoyE about her current marital status with Rajeev.

The actress also shared her point of view on mental illness and depression in the wake of the rising number of cases in the entertainment industry. Charu said, “It definitely makes me feel bad but the good thing is after all this, people have started talking about mental health openly. This is the topic which any individual in this country used to refrain from. If someone was suggested a mental check-up, toh logo ko lagta tha ham pagal thodi hai?”

She went on to add, “I feel if you are facing any kind of suffering in your mental health, one should consult a doctor. If we are down with cold and cough, we go to the doctor then what is the problem in going to a doctor for your mental illness? If you feel like crying, getting more aggressive or find any change in your normal behaviour, one should go to the doctor. I still find in our country people have made mental health a taboo. Anger ko log maante hi nahi ki koi illness hai. Anger is also a mental illness.”

On being quizzed about what’s happening between her and Rajeev, the actress said, “Everybody knows this Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya?' I am also waiting for God's directions.” She concluded by reiterating that they both haven't decided anything yet.

