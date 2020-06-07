COVID-19 Positive Mohena Singh Shares Her Experience And State Of Mind From The Hospital

Mohena Singh, who became a household name with her role as Kriti and is married to a royal family in Uttarakhand, is currently hospitalized along with her family and staff members, as they tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. And now, in a recent video chat with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star and good friend Gaurav Wadhwa, the actress has opened up about her quarantine and recovery from Rishikesh.

Mohena revealed, “More than physically, it's mentally disturbing. Having the virus is not a good feeling well because we have heard so much about it already. Initially, things were playing up on my mind, but now my symptoms have reduced. It's important to keep yourself mentally positive to make the virus go away. There's no treatment that we are going through but you can make your bodies strong. I feel Indians anyway have a good diet. And are ready to fight the virus since we have good immunity.”

The actress broke down while speaking with her friend and thanked everyone for the outpouring love and added, "We are all fine, we are still fighting and with all the prayers we are sure we would recover soon." For the uninitiated, 31-year-old shared that it's been a week at the hospital and that they continue to be COVID positive at the moment. Check out the video below:

Mohena concluded by sharing some advice and stating that the virus is not lethal. "I want to say that if you are unwell and sick, it's best to get yourself tested instead of staying at home and worrying about it. I am happy we got the tests done. Also, if you are COVID positive, trust me it's not lethal. I had symptoms, my mother-in-law had symptoms, but it's not going to destroy your life. On the flip side, it's important to break the chain as it affects the elderly and the kids," she said.

