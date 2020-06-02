Mohena Singh’s Friend Gaurav Asks Fans Not To Worry; Rishi Wishes Her Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Rishi Dev Wishes Mohena A Speedy Recovery

Mohena's on-screen husband, Rishi Dev wrote, "Just came to now about Mohena and her family... They are going through tough times but I know you all will recover faster.... my prayers are with you all.. Wishing everyone speedy Recovery..." (sic)

Gaurav Wadwa Asks Fans Not To Worry

Her friend, Gaurav Wadwa shared a few videos on his Instagram stories and clarified about Mohena's health. He said, "I was getting a lot of messages regarding Mohena. I want to say that whoever has seen the news, it is true. But don't worry Mohena is fine, she is healthy and is in hospital. She is isolated. I am sure that within few days, she will recover and return home."

He asked fans not to worry as he is in constant touch with Mohena, and the actress and her family will recover soon.

Mohena Writes…

Mohena also shared a note on Instagram, which read as, "Can't sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I'm praying it'll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us. But I'd like to thank each one of you for all the messages, prayers and love you all have been sending. It's keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for y'all."

Nidhi Uttam & Prerna Wanvari Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Other actors too wished Mohena and family a speedy recovery. Nidhi Uttam commented on Mohena's post, "All our prayers and love to you Moh n the entire family❣️I know you are such a strong person you ll surely fight it & get well soon @mohenakumari 😘😘 muah😘😘"

Prerna Wanvari commented, "🤗🤗love yaa... Just get ok...all of you! I am so sure.... This will pass and ull will be back on ur feet soonest." (sic)