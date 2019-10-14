Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohena Singh Looks Every Bit Royal At Her Mehendi & Sangeet (PICS)

Mohena Kumari’s Mehendi Picture

Mohena was glowing in a green sharara, which she complemented with a pink pallu drawn over her head. She also donned rajwari nath, heavy earrings and maang teeka, which gave her a royal look.

Nidhi Uttam & Gaurav Wadhwa Pose With Mohena

Mohena's co-star, Nidhi Uttam shared a picture and wrote, "Mohena'a Mehandi🥰 May the color of heena bring loads of love and happiness in ur life🥰💓." - (sic). Her buddy Gaurav Wadhwa too graced the function.

Mohit Pathak Performs At The Actress’s Mehendi

In one of the videos shared by Nidhi, Mohena was seen flaunting her mehendi while Mohit Pathak was seen performing. Nidhi shared a video and wrote, "Zalima @mohenakumari Mo's Sangeet 🥰 @themohitpathak 's performance #sumokishaadi." - (sic)

Mohena Looks Like A Princess

The mehendi event was followed by a sangeet ceremony. The actress chose to wear a pastel floral lehenga for her Sangeet. The shimmery make-up, royal jewellery and messy braid made her look like a princess.

Mohena & Suyesh At The Sangeet

Suyesh looked dapper in a pastel-coloured sherwani, which had floral designs. He donned a pink pagdi. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Grand Set-up For The Actress’s Sangeet

A grand set-up was made for Mohena's sangeet. In the videos shared by Nidhi, a group of girls were seen performing Rajasthani traditional dance on the stage. Jubin Nautiyal too performed at the event.

Haldi Ceremony

At the haldi ceremony, which was held today, Mohena wore a bright yellow colored outfit with floral ornaments.