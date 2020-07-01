Mohena Singh Tests Negative, But Her Brother Tests Positive For COVID-19
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Singh was hospitalised along with her five family members as they tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actress had revealed that it all started with her mother-in-law, who had a fever and many people in their house were affected without any symptoms. After spending 10 days in the hospital, the actress returned to home but continued to test positive for COVID-19. Recently, she took to social media and revealed that they she along with her family have finally tested negative for the Coronavirus after a month! She also thanked the doctors and frontliners for their relentless efforts. In another post, the actress revealed that her brother tested positive for the virus.
Mohena Singh & Her Family Test Negative For Coronavirus
Sharing a picture, Mohena wrote, "We finally tested Negative of coronavirus... after a month! We'd like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH. Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses , compounders and other medical staff... I'd like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion."
The Actress Thanks Doctors
She further wrote, "People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I'd like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service. #doctorsday2020."
Mohena’s Brother Tests Positive For COVID-19
Sharing another picture snapped with her brother, the actress wrote, "We got negative and you got positive...😞But trust me it's not as bad as it seems dadu."
Actress Share Important Tips To Beat The Virus
She also shared important tips to beat the virus, "Just keep having your : *Kadha *Eat good home food...consisting of fruits,veggies and pulses. *Have vitamin C Tablets daily *No AC *Warm water Gargles *Haldi Milk *Get an oxymeter and keep checking your heart rate.*And a lot of Love and care from all of us ♥️ @divyarajsinghrewa 🙏🏽 #wearestrongerthanthevirus."
(Social media posts are not edited)
