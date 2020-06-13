Mohena Singh Is Back Home After Spending 10 Days In Hospital; Continues To Be COVID-19 Positive

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Singh had revealed a few days ago that she was hospitalized along with her husband and other family members, as they tested positive for the Coronavirus. This was followed by the actress giving her fans and well-wishers an update about her health in a video chat with her co-star and good friend Gaurav Wadhwa.

And now, Mohena has once again taken to her social media account to share the news that she has returned home after spending 10 days in the hospital but continues to test positive for COVID-19.

Mohen wrote, "Hi everyone ! I’m back home... but we are still covid-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don’t know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless We are all feeling much better health wise and in the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again."

She also thanks her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars for their special video wishing her good health and quick recovery. She captioned the post as follows: Thank You so much guys.... watch till the end. This video has been in my gallery since 2 days... I guess I am now embarrassed with all the wishes and love you all are sending me... coz I don’t think I deserve it. But that does not change the fact that I appreciate and love you guys so much and am grateful to god for sending me angels like you all. @harshitrajchauhan_ecdc @iamkrutimahesh @nidhiuttam @themohitpathak @gaurav.wadhwa.90” (sic). Check out the post below:

