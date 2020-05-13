Dharmendra, Hema Malini & Other Yesteryear Stars Praise BR Chopra's Mahabharat In An Old Video

Doordarshan began re-running some of its classics from the '80s and '90s during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep the people engaged including BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The cult classic show managed to create peak interest in its re-run with audiences going gaga on social media.

And now a few folks have managed to unearth an old video of yesteryear Bollywood stars Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Jeetendra and Hema Malini talking about the show and its euphoria amongst the masses in its maiden run.

Late Rajesh Khanna states, “Mahabharat is not only made based on religion but we should see it for educational purposes also. It was entertaining too. Technically, a few sequences were very good. I would like to mention a few sequences. The 'vastraharan’ scene and 'Geeta Updesh’ were beautifully shot.”

Dharmendra adds, “Actors would do two shifts, to take out time on Sunday and watch Mahabharat. There would be a curiosity. There can hardly be better learning than this for the citizens.”

Hema Malini too heaps praises on BR Chopra’s mythological spectacle. “In Mahabharat, all the actors who have been a part of, they have beautifully portrayed their characters. They looked good too, especially Bhishmah ji, Kunti, Draupadi, and Krishna. I liked them very much. I have hardly missed any of the episodes. But I will miss the show very much,” she says.

And finally, Jeetendra revealed the one thing he followed on Sundays when it came to work. “If ever I kept a meeting or an appointment on a Sunday, I would get just one reply. 'Can only meet after Mahabharat but not before that.’ If Mahabharat is made again and I get to play any of the 5-6 characters, I will feel blessed.”

