      Did Doordarshan Troll Sonakshi Sinha With A Poll On Ramayan?

      By
      |

      Doordarshan impressed the viewers by re-telecasting iconic mythological show, Ramayan during the nationwide lockdown. Ramayan is the most-viewed mythological television serial in the country. While audience have been enjoying the show, Bollywood actress, Sonakshi Sinha has become a talking point. Recently, Doordarshan National held a poll after an episode, which seemed like they were trolling Sonakshi!

      Apparently, this was the same question that Sonakshi was asked by the host, Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati and she failed to answer it correctly. Netizens poked fun at the actor after the show's return was announced and now that the channel tweeted about the poll, they feel that it is trolling the actress!

      Did Doordarshan Troll Sonakshi Sinha With A Poll On Ramayan?

      For those who are wondering what Doordarshan's poll was, here it is: Hanuman kiske liye Sanjeevani booti laye the? The options given were: Sugriv, Laxman and Satrugn.

      It has to be recalled that Big B asked Sonakshi, in an episode, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?" and the options given to her were, "Sugriv, Laxman, Sita and Rama." She took help of a lifeline to answer it.

      As soon as Doordarshan shared the poll, fans started trolling Sonakshi. A few of them tagged the actress and asked her to answer it correctly at least now. One of the users commented, "Troll level: DD National 🤣🤣🤣 Sonakshi Sinha." - (sic)

      A few others wrote, "@sonakshisinha ab sahi answer dena," "@sonakshisinha Kuch yaad aya ya nhi," "इसका सही जवाब @sonakshisinha ही दे सकती हैं!" "दूरदर्शन चैनल भी सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के मजे ले रहा है अपने पोल से Face with tears of joy" and दूरदर्शन द्वारा ये सवाल सोनाक्षी सिन्हा @sonakshisinha जी को समर्पित है, उम्मीद है वो इस बार इस सवाल का जवाब देकर दुबारा अपने पिता @ShatruganSinha जी का नाक नही कटने की चेष्टा नही करेंगी। Note- इस सवाल के लिए कोई इनाम राशि नही मिलेगी।- (sic)

      Also Read: Ramayan: Laxman's Savage Responses, Urmila's Sacrifice & Bharat's Love For Ram Prompt Hilarious Memes

