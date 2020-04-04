    For Quick Alerts
      Ramayan:Laxman's Savage Responses, Urmila's Sacrifice & Bharat's Love For Ram Prompt Hilarious Memes

      Amidst lockdown and a pandemic that is affecting millions, Doordarshan decided to telecast iconic show, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and was successful in achieving its objective to help people stay at home. Recently, it was also revealed that the show garnered record number of viewership in the first weekend itself. Doordarshan yet again reinforced its position in the hearts of Indians and the show has impressed the new generation too. Especially, Laxman's savage responses, Urmila's sacrifice and Bharat's love for Ram, has been liked by all and hence have promoted hilarious memes. Take a look at a few tweets and memes!

      A few users shared pictures of Laxman and captioned it as, "As Laxman start dialoguing - Me and my bois :- Abhi maja aayega na bhidu," "Admit it or die....Laxman have better roasting skill than you" and "Ramayan will become famous again because of Laxman ji savage reply. In 90s Ramayan became famous because of Ram. But in 2020 Ramayan will become famous again because of Laxman ji."

      Ramayan: Laxmans Savage Responses, Urmilas Sacrifice & Bharats Love For Ram Prompt Hilarious Meme

      Sharing a picture of Laxman and Urmila, another user wrote, "#Ramayan Today ramayan's lesson : In this fake world i just want our long distance relationship to be like laxman and urmila..."

      Posting a picture of Bharat, a user wrote, "In the era of betraying, catchy, deceitful, deceptive and Fake Love, Be someone's Bharat. 😭 #Ramayan."

      For the uninitiated, Ramayan was first aired in 1987. As we revealed, it is being re-run on DD National at 9 AM and 9 PM. The mythological show stars Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Sanjay Jog as Bharat, Anjali Vyas as Urmila and Arvind Trivedi as Raavan.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

