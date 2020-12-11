Divya Bhatnagar's Prayer Meet: Devoleena & Divya’s Mother Break Down; Brother Exposes Late Actress’ Husband

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away recently days after testing positive for COVID-19. Yesterday (December 10, 2020), the actress' family had held prayer meeting for the departed soul. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was close to Divya, attended the prayer meet.

As per TOI report, Divya's mother broke down at the prayer meet. She was consoled by her relatives. Devoleena was also seen consoling her late friend's mother. The actress herself couldn't stop crying for losing her friend. She accused Divya's husband Gagan Gabru of domestic violence and cheating her friend.

In fact, Devoleena and Divya's brother shared snapshots of chats of the late actress and her friend in which the latter had revealed that she was beaten by her husband. Pictures of the wounds were also shared on social media.

Devoleena wrote, "Ok so sharing few of the incidents and also the chats between divya and her friend and also her neighbour who is the witness of all....The assault she had gone through no can even imagin....Lets fight against domestic violence and punish the culprit... #divyabhatnagarofficial."

Divya's brother shared snapshots and wrote, "I wish i could get to know all this. I wish i could tell her that it is okay to take stand for yourself. I wish i could tell het that girls are the most powerful human species. I wish i could save her from this devil. Please speak up before it is too late and specially to your family. Because you can share things with friends but only family can take you out from messes. I want this guy hanged @whogabru This is guy is been threatening divya bhatnagar that he will get me(her brother) and mother killed, defame her, screw her life if she would share anything with anyone. Now i am handling over this case to all of her fans,friends,family and the people who actually care about humanity..."

