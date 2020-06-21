    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Father's Day Special: Hina Khan, Nimrit Ahluwalia & Others Share Pics With Their Dads

      It's International Father's Day today (June 21), which is the best day to remember the man who shaped your life in so many ways! For all girls and boys, their dads are Superstars and Superheroes, and on this special occasion, television actors took to social media to wish their dad, Happy Father's Day. Take a look!

      Hina Khan

      Hina Khan

      Hina Khan shared a picture snapped with her father and captioned it, "Always your Princess #DaddysLittleGirl Happy Father's Day Dad ❤️."

      Manit Joura

      Manit Joura

      "He doesn't like getting clicked, when I click him forcefully he give such smiles. I can never thankyou enough and will never thankyou for giving me countless reasons and memories to smile and be happy about. Love you Jaura sahab❤ #happyfathersday #myfirstinspiration #mysuperhero."

      Sayantani Ghosh

      Sayantani Ghosh

      "Happy Father's Day ♥️🌸..... the person who always protects me ,shields me and I know ,no matter what baba will also take care .... that's how safe a father makes a daughter feel .. love u baba ♥️.....#happyfathersday 🌷🌿."

      Nimrit Ahluwalia

      Nimrit Ahluwalia

      "Happy Father's Day, papa. Thank you for dreaming my dreams with me, for fighting the world for me. Thank you for all the experiences and the life you have given us. Thank you for instilling in us the true meaning of hard work, patience and perseverance. Thank you for being one of the nicest and most honest souls. Love you very much. ♥️🌸🌈."

      Jay Bhanushali With His Daughter

      Jay Bhanushali With His Daughter

      A few days ago, Jay shared a few pictures with his daughter Tara and wrote, "I am super excited for my first #fathersday with @tarajaymahhi I will wear your hairband today,tomorrow and forever but I am still 10% of your cuteness love u #fatherdaughterlove #fatherdaughtertime #fatherhood #father #daughtersarethebest."

      Sumeet Vyas With His Son

      Sumeet Vyas With His Son

      It's also a special day for Sumeet Vyas as he will be celebrating the occasion with his new born son Ved. About fatherhood, the actor told HT, "So far, it has been good and lovely. My wife Ekta (Kaul) and I, are discovering something new every day. I'm still quite clueless and so is she. We don't know what the baby really wants when he cries."

      Special Day For Karan, Jay & Others

      Special Day For Karan, Jay & Others

      It's also special day for Karan Patel, Kapil Sharma, Gautam Gupta and Ruslaan Mumtaz as they will be celebrating the occasion with his new born babies.

      Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
