FIR Fame Actress Mahika Sharma Lauds 'National Ayurveda Day' On Dhanteras

FIR fame actress Mahika Sharma has welcomed government idea of celebrating Dhanteras day to be observed as 'National Ayurveda Day'.

She says, "On Dhanteras day, we also worship Dhanvantari, who is considered the God of Ayurveda, for imparting the wisdom of Ayurveda to mankind to help them rid of the suffering of disease. The Indian government has announced that Dhanteras day to be observed as 'National Ayurveda Day'. It was very important to loud the importance of Ayurveda as it is already helping us to fight the Covid-19. Actually, it was life-saving during the pandemic."

Mahika known for featuring in television shows like Ramayana, Police Factory and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir believes that the day actually means to bring peace and prosperity to your home.

She shares, "Since this day is considered extremely auspicious. We generally believe that new wealth or some item made of precious metal would earn us good luck. The common belief is that buying gold and silver on Dhanteras brings more wealth and prosperity. Like every year I will buy a silver and gold coin. And will keep that in my temple. As its widely believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes on Dhanteras. We light diyas (lamps) and kept them burning all through the night of Dhanteras to please her and lord Dhanvantari."

Mahika has also appeared in Bollywood movies like Mr Joe B. Carvalho.

