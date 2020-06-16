Hina Khan Calls Shivangi Joshi A Very Good Actor; Requests People To Stop Culture Of Indirect Hate!

Comparing actors has become common these days. Although many actors do not like to be compared, they do not open up. But Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan called out a portal for comparing her and Shivangi Joshi. She slammed the portal for drawing comparisons and called it a sickness. She said Shivangi is a very good actor and requested people to stop culture of indirect hate.

Hina tweeted, "This is a sickness! I know u can't grow positivity, happiness, equalities or even a pair!! At least grow a Conscience! U report divide! U propagate divide! U belittle with comparisons for likes n retweets. Shame is what you deserve,even in these times when we're in an aftershock!"

She further wrote, "Why? Why? Most of ur posts r to put someone down eventually through comparisons. It's not at all competitiveness, bcoz we're happy where we r n will be glad if u report truth n appreciate our achievements irrespective of our paths. This is for all alike! N everyone who's reading!"

Further, asking people to learn a lesson from everything happening around, she wrote, "Shivangi is a very good Actor and we must encourage and appreciate craft over petty nonsense. Everyone has their own paths. Plz stop this culture of indirect Hate! Let us all take a lesson from everything happening around. #NoMore #WeAreAllEqual #StandUpNow #PeaceOut ✌️"

Many fans commented supporting the actress. Hina's fans tweeted, "This is the reason i admire you. Thanks for always standing against those cheap comparisons and giving strong msg of lifiting each other. I love and respect you more ❤ #Hinakhan," "Truee....❤This time should be wakeup call for all of us .......Time to snub all these self benificial polls" and "Just for the sake of likes, comments one can go to anything. For them that is just a poll or whatever but you never know what another person might be going through. Respect for u increased. Lets stop all these comparisons and negativity."

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla To Play Lead Role; Hina Or Jennifer Winget Might Join Him?