Hina Khan Recalls Her Childhood Birthday Memories & Reveals Her Birthday Resolution

Hina’s Birthday Plans

Regarding her birthday plan, Hina said, "Every year, I usually end up celebrating my birthday which is planned by my family and then I go for a vacation abroad. However, it's not possible this time so my family took it upon themselves to keep celebrating it multiple days before October 2. Though they're not disclosing it, I am pretty sure they'll arrange a small family dinner and a close getaway once I return from Bigg Boss."

The actress, who follows a strict diet and eats only home-cooked food, will have a cheat day today, as she plans to skip all diet plans.

Fond Birthday Memories

When asked about her fond birthday memories, she said that there are a lot of them and also revealed a few of them. The actress said that if she gets to work on her birthday, she doesn't want to leave it as she feels that it's a blessing for her to work on her birthday. She added that the cake-cutting memories inside the BB house will always be a special one and the time she spent in orphanages and street dwellers on her birthdays are some of fond memories.

Hina’s Childhood Birthday Memory

Regarding her childhood birthday memory, Hina said, "My father's job kept us moving and that made it very difficult for me to make good and long-term friends. So, I only had my small little family to celebrate it with most of the times. Now that I look back, it surely stands out as one of the biggest reasons for me to be so close to my family and also the reason why I choose my friends wisely."

The Actress’ Birthday Resolution

Hina feels that life and 2020 have taught everyone to be more thankful and appreciative of what they have. Her birthday resolution is to be more thankful and show more gratitude to grow and learn from life each day.

The actress has also shared a few birthday gifts on Instagram stories that she has been getting from her fans and special ones.