Holi 2020: Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, Jennifer-Shivin-Kangan, Mahika & Others Wish Holi To Fans

Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai wrote, "Well, we all are aware and have heard a lot about Coronavirus due to which a lot of Holi events also has been called off this year. I would request all you people to stay safe, take right precautions and take-care of your health first. Happy Holi! ♥️🤗 Health hai toh sab hai! 💝 ..#RashamiDesai #ItsAllMagical #ootd."

Pooja Banerjeee

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee wrote, "Have left my past behind...Have burnt the evil that was there... Have erased all the bad memories that I had..Have revived in the fire.Have found myself in the chaos. Have found the new Me.... Happy Holi... #HappyHoli #EndofBadTimes #kasautiizindagiikay2 #brokenbonesmakesyoustronger #NiveditaBasu #kasautiizindagiikay2 #PoojaBanerjee."

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti, who will be seen in Star Plus' popular show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy and safe Holi ♥️♥️♥️ #loveandpeace @subisamuel 💐 @heli_daruwala 💐 @anusoru 💐 @reliancejewels 💐."

Nakul Mehta & Parth Samthaan

Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta shared his picture on which Happy Holi was written and captioned it as, "♦️🌀〽️🟠🌱🌂🟫." Also, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan shared an Instagram story and captioned it as 'Happy Holi.'

Jennifer, Shivin & Kangan

The Beyhadh 2 trio - Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Kangan Nangia celebrated Holi in a special way (by smearing cake on each other). Shivin shared the video and captioned it as, "ura na maano ‘HOLI ‘ hai... 🎨 💃 ..@jenniferwinget1 @kangannangia #beyhadh2 ... special instructions by @prateekshah1 #holi."

Mahika Sharma

Mahika Sharma had special message for fans. She urged them to be good to females and young girl. Mahika said in a statement, "Holi is the Hindu festival that marks the onset of spring and the victory of good over evil. Celebrations for the multi-day event kick off with the lighting of a bonfire, followed by the colourful festivities. There's loud party music, bright colours, water balloons, alcohol, and it's often all playing out on the streets of major cities and town. Its jubilance is crystalized in the popular Hindi catchphrase: "Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai," which loosely translates to, "Don't feel bad, it's Holi." Let's unpack what this means: in theory, non-stop party - a coming together of friends and foes, where all grievances are forgiven - marked by great food, music and flowing drinks. In reality, though, that same anything-goes attitude makes room for a no holds barred rampage of sexual assault and harassment where inhibitions are down, spirits are high, and women are up for grabs. Women who brave to venture out to celebrate the day are cat-called, pelted with water balloons strategically aimed at their breasts and genitals, groped under the guise of a friendly hug, and finally, violently assaulted. I do hereby request people to not lose their humanity. Respect girls in every way." She also said not to tortured animals with colours and cannabis.