Kinshuk Mahajan & Shiny Doshi’s Pandya Store Is All Set To Enthrall Viewers Soon

Star Plus along with well-known Production House Sphere Origins gear up as they bring to their viewers a new fiction show titled Pandya Store. The upcoming show focuses on the narrative of an elder brother, who along with his caring wife, shoulders responsibilities and takes care of the needs of the family and business at the same. Set up in Somnath, Gujarat, the show features Kinshuk Mahajan (Gautam Pandya) and Shiny Doshi (Dhara Pandya) in lead roles.

Thrilled over the launch of her new show, talented actress Shiny Doshi says, "This show is something that I've always wanted to do and I couldn't have asked for a better role. The sacrifices Dhara (my character in the show) makes for the happiness of her family is so touching and inspiring. I hope the audience too will be taken back and feel touched with its messaging power."

Gear up as Pandya Store is all set to enthrall viewers soon only on Star Plus.

