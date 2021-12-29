Pandya Store: Short Circuit On The Sets Of Shiny Doshi-Kinshuk Mahajan Show: Report

A shocking incident happened on the sets of Pandya Store today (December 29, 2021). According to the India Forums report, a short circuit happened on the sets of the Star Plus show this afternoon. Fortunately, there are not any casualties.

A source close to the Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi show informed the portal, "There was a short-circuit on the sets near the Maami and Anita house section of the set. There aren't any causalities. The crew on the sets acted promptly and took measures to control the situation. The shoot of the show was affected for a while but resumed soon after."

Looks like, 2021 has been a bad year for Pandya Store makers. For the unversed, the sets of the show had caught major fire in February 2021. And now, the short circuit must have affected the makers too. Let us tell you, Pandya Store recently completed a year on the small screen.

The show is receiving much love from the viewers. Produced by Sphere Origins, Pandya Store also stars Krutika Desai Khan, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Mohit Parmar, Pallavi Rao and many others. The ongoing track which is focusing on the crack in the Pandya family is keeping audiences hooked to the story.