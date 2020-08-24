Manav Gohil Opens Up About Returning To Small Screen With Shaadi Mubarak Alongside Rajshree Thakur

Manav Gohil who took a break from the small screen for a year has made a stunning comeback with his new show Shaadi Mubarak, also starring Rajshree Thakur. The Star Plus series has premiered today and Manav spoke about the romance drama, his role and working with Rajshree in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Manav said, “I think people are excited as they have not seen me like this before, for a long time, in fact. For the last one year, I was anyway off TV, and people are loving the nice and breezy love angle shown in the promo because it is a little unassuming if someone in 40 does a little romantic promo. As a matter of fact, people's appetite for watching authenticate and real love story is not over, I think.”

On being quizzed about sharing screen space with Rajshree, the actor revealed, “This is not the first time, I worked briefly with Rajshree on a show called Agle Janam Mohe Bitiyaa Hi Kijo. It was a small patch but yes, we have worked before. It's been great, I am working with Rajshree and Rajeshwari Sachdev, who is a friend.”

He went on to add, “Rajshree is a very private person and speaks very little but we gel well. I like the fact that she will work as hard as any co-star, I like her basic attitude, I uniquely find this attitude in the lot that comes from 15 years ago, who are passionate to work for a number of hours and also give 100% to the scene but the entire team is very driven.”

ALSO READ: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Fame Mohit Malik Opens Up About Commencing Shoot For His New Star Plus Show

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly On Making Her Television Come Back After Seven Years With Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa