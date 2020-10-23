Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin; Singer Flaunts Her Mehendi

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar is all set to get married to singer Rohanpreet Singh. The pre-wedding festivities have begun and the first pictures from Neha's mehendi ceremony has gone viral on social media.

(Image source: Raju Mehandi Instagram)

In the pictures, Neha can be seen sitting on a couch in a black dress as she gets her mehendi done. The singer looks radiant at her mehendi ceremony.

A few days ago, the couple's music video 'Nehu Da Vyah' was released and many doubted if the wedding rumours were for publicity. But Neha ended the speculations by sharing a video from their roka ceremony.

At the roka ceremony, Neha looked gorgeous in a pink shimmery outfit while Rohanpreet wore a peach and white colour kurta. The couple was seen all smiles and walked hand-in-hand as dhol played in the background. They also danced their hearts out at the ceremony.

Recently, Neha had also shared a few pictures of Rohanpreet's romantic proposal. The singer even shared a boomerang video in which she along with her family were on the way to Delhi.

Also, the wedding invite of the singers had gone viral on social media. According to the invite, the couple is tying the knot on October 26, 2020 followed by a reception in Punjab. However, it is being said that the duo will tie the knot on October 24 in a grand ceremony in Delhi.

