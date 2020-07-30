Parth Samthaan's Society Files Complaint Against Him For Violating BMC's COVID-19 Rules!

Parth Samthaan, who tested positive for COVID-19, was later tested negative. Recently, the actor was trolled on social media by a user, who claimed that he violated BMC's rules. But Parth said that he had panic attack and left to Pune to spend much-needed time with his family. As per latest report, an official complaint has been made by the society to BMC and Mumbai Police by DB Woods society, Goregaon.

A user shared a complaint copy on his Twitter account and revealed that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor repeatedly violated the BMC's COVID-19 rules and has put all residents' lives at risk. Apparently, the actor, who was quarantined by BMC, broke BMC barricade despite neighbours' protests.

The user tweeted, "Society files formal complain of the repeated violation by so called celebrity @LaghateParth . All residents have been put at Risk. Strong action anticipated from BMC and Mumbai Police." He further wrote, "Parth Samthaan - cine celebrity violated Covid 19 rules. Breaks rules of quarantine in DB woods Goregaon society and puts the residents at risk. His flat has been quarantined by BMC but he comes out and breaks all rules. Need action BMC."

The complaint containing signatures of the society chairman and the secretary said, "Mr Parth Laghate and his full-time house help Sunil Sahu were both tested positive on July 13, 2020, and was home quarantined in his apartment by the BMC officials. The entire floor was sealed by BMC as per standard COVID-19 guidelines and all movements were restricted. The subsequent test report of Mr Parth tested negative on July 21, however, his house-help continued to be tested positive."

"As per the instructions of the BMC officials, partially the floor was unsealed after 14 days on July 27, 2020 but whereas the portion of floor lobby going towards his flat was under seal till July 31st. In spite of all the instructions and barricading Parth moved out from the containment zone in the evening of July 27. He further took the elevator and went down putting other residents' lives in danger. He was stopped by the neighbour but didn't heed any attention. Then he came back on July 28 morning 6 am and again went out 9:30 am. We would request to take strict action against him."

