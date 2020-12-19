Pearl V Puri Says He Is Okay Doing Bold & Intense Scenes If The Script Demands

Pearl V Puri is one of the popular actors in the television industry. He became household name with the show Badtameez Dil, post which he went on to do a few more popular shows like Naagin, Bepanah Pyar and Nagarjuna- Ek Yoddha. Currently, he is doing Brahmarakshas 2. The actor has done variety of roles and even impressed his fans. Recently, when asked if he is ready to do bold scenes, he said that he is okay doing bold and intense scenes if the script demands. Pearl also said that he doesn't mind doing bold and challenging roles.

The actor was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I think that if a script requires a bold scene, then it has to be included. If a script demands a sequence consisting of bold scenes, then it is okay. As artists and show makers, the sky's the limit, and they are free to experiment and add as many acts required to level up the show and showcase the reality. So if reality and the show demand having intense and bold scenes, then it has to be, and it is okay, and it can be a contributing factor to the show."

He further added, "As an actor, it's my duty to get into the skin of the character so no matter how bold the character is I would like to take up the challenge and excel my scale as an actor, and yes, I don't mind taking up bold and challenging roles if need to be."

Currently, in Brahmarakshas 2, Pearl plays the role of Angad Mehra. Nikki Sharma is the female lead of the show. Pearl was recently seen in music video 'Teri Aankhon Mein' opposite Divya Khosla Kumar. The song has been appreciated by the viewers and it has already got 161M views on YouTube.

