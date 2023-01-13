Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Recalls His Struggling Days, Says 'Roadies Mein 4 Baar Try Karne Ke Baad...'

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare talked about his struggling days before he became popular as a reality TV star. He recalled how he struggled and failed to bag an opportunity to participate in MTV Roadies.

Bigg Boss 16 update: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Shiv Thakare has played the game in a dignified manner. From taking stands for his friends to entertaining the viewers with his cute antics with Abdu Rozik, the Maratha Mulgi has grabbed several years. While equation changes within one hour inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Shiv has maintained his friendship with his pals.

Ardent viewers of Salman Khan's reality show consider him as the probable winner of BB 16. They have even lauded him for being vocal about the issues and supporting his friends when they are attacked by other housemates.

Several people consider Shiv Thakare their idol as he has achieved a lot in the past few years. However, his journey was not as easy it seems.