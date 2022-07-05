Roadies Fame Nikhil Chinapa: I Don’t Deserve To Be An Actor

DJ Nikhil Chinapa has an immense fan following amongst youth. Many youngsters have grown up being influenced by him and often consider him as an inspiration. As we all know, he is very passionate about music, but not so many people know that he also tried his luck in acting. He was featured in the 2011 film, Shaitaan, directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Sadly, after featuring in such a popular film, he didn't take up acting seriously. When asked about his decision not to continue his acting career, Nikhil Chinapa told Hindustan Times that he is more passionate about music than acting. The Roadies Revolution gang leader said, "If I wanted things to be different, I should have worked differently. If I wanted to act, I should have respected the craft of acting, done workshops and understood the nuances of becoming an actor. If I haven't done that, I don't deserve to be an actor."

While expressing his love for music, the 49-year-old Nikhil said that he loves to talk about music, bands and philosophy. He feels there is not a lot of showmanship in what he has as an individual. "I have been happy with the work I have done than the watches, sneakers and marketability of Nikhil that I could have done," he added.

Talking about Nikhil Chinapa, the DJ has acted in films such as Snip, Pyaar Kiya Nahin Jaatha, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, 42 kms and so on. He was also a part of shows such as MTV VJ Hunt, Hello Friends, MTV Select, MTV Rock On, MTV Splitsvilla, India's Got Talent, MTV Roadies and so on.