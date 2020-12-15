Remo D’Souza Likely To Get Discharged On Wednesday; Salman Yusuff Khan Updates About Choreographer’s Health

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital on Friday (December 11) after suffering a heart attack. He underwent surgery, after that, he is doing fine, said his friend and choreographer, Salman Yusuff Khan.

Recently, Salman was spotted outside the hospital where paparazzi asked him about Remo D'Souza's health. A video went viral on social media where the choreographer-actor can be heard saying that Remo is likely to get discharged from the hospital by Wednesday. In the video, the Street Dancer 3D actor said, "He (Remo) is smiling and talking. He is very good."

Apart from Salman Yusuff Khan, actor Aamir Ali also visited the hospital to meet Remo D'Souza. The actor shared some pictures with Race 3 director and captioned it as, "My brother is back." In the picture, one can see, Remo is showing his back to the camera and standing confidently on his feet, as he gives heroic poses in hospital gown. It looks like the dancer is all set to be on the sets soon.

For the unversed, when Remo D'Souza was rushed to the hospital, his friend and partner on the BLive Music label, Mahesh Kukreja spoke about the actual issue. He told IANS, "On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control."

Also Read : Nora Fatehi, Geeta Kapur And Terence Lewis Share Heartfelt Get Well Soon Messages For Remo D'Souza

On the professional front, Remo D'Souza will reportedly be producing upcoming dance film, Time To Dance. It is expected to hit the screens in the second half of 2021. Details about the cast and crew of the film are not yet revealed.

Also Read : Dancer-Choreographer Remo D'Souza Suffers Heart Attack