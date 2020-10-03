Sara Khan Is Contemplating Legal Action After Being Dragged Into Drug Probe

‘My Life Can’t Be Reduced To Click-Bait Journalism’

Sara told TOI that she was targeted on social media and people called her a drug addict. She added that this incident shook her to an extent that she almost wanted to kill herself.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Angad informed me about our names doing the rounds in the media. I was shocked and failed to understand why my name was being dragged into it. I haven't done anything wrong. I was inundated with calls from the media, but I chose to wait for clarity as advised by my legal team. I am contemplating legal action against people who carried unverified reports about me. My life can't be reduced to click-bait journalism."

‘I Almost Wanted To Kill Myself’

She further added, "Without even checking the veracity of these allegations, people started trolling me. They called me names and a drug addict. This incident shook me to an extent that I almost wanted to kill myself! I have slogged to reach where I am today. I would like people to remember that I am also someone's daughter, sister and expect the same respect and treatment that they would want for the women in their house."

Abigail Called Sara!

Sara also clarified, "Abigail called me a few days ago to tell me that she hadn't taken anyone's name and had no idea why this was happening. Is it because I party and am a happy-go-lucky person? That doesn't make me a criminal."

She Hopes People Don’t Judge Others Blindly

She said that due to these rumours, she has been dropped from three social media campaigns. She hopes that people stop judging others by blindly following the rumours.