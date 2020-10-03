Sara Khan Is Contemplating Legal Action After Being Dragged Into Drug Probe
Sara Khan has been in news since the past few days. The actress who is currently seen in TV show Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, had tested positive for COVID-19. A few days ago, her name was dragged in the ongoing drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). It has to be recalled that TV couple Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar were summoned by NCB. Post this, it was said that Sara and her former co-actor, Angad Hasija, were likely to be summoned soon. Sara is quite miffed with the reports and is contemplating legal action against the people who carried unverified reports about her.
‘My Life Can’t Be Reduced To Click-Bait Journalism’
Sara told TOI that she was targeted on social media and people called her a drug addict. She added that this incident shook her to an extent that she almost wanted to kill herself.
The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Angad informed me about our names doing the rounds in the media. I was shocked and failed to understand why my name was being dragged into it. I haven't done anything wrong. I was inundated with calls from the media, but I chose to wait for clarity as advised by my legal team. I am contemplating legal action against people who carried unverified reports about me. My life can't be reduced to click-bait journalism."
‘I Almost Wanted To Kill Myself’
She further added, "Without even checking the veracity of these allegations, people started trolling me. They called me names and a drug addict. This incident shook me to an extent that I almost wanted to kill myself! I have slogged to reach where I am today. I would like people to remember that I am also someone's daughter, sister and expect the same respect and treatment that they would want for the women in their house."
Abigail Called Sara!
Sara also clarified, "Abigail called me a few days ago to tell me that she hadn't taken anyone's name and had no idea why this was happening. Is it because I party and am a happy-go-lucky person? That doesn't make me a criminal."
She Hopes People Don’t Judge Others Blindly
She said that due to these rumours, she has been dropped from three social media campaigns. She hopes that people stop judging others by blindly following the rumours.
Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM
