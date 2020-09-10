Sara Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says Coronavirus Can Happen To Anyone
Sara Khan, who is best known for her role in Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress, who is currently seen in Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein as Paulomi Devi, shared the news on her Instagram account and wrote, "Unfortunately, today I have tested positive for coronavirus!! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery."
Sara Had Lost Sense Of Taste And Smell
The actress told BT that she had mild fever since last Thursday and had lost sense of taste and smell, but didn't think that it could be COVID-19. She had also stopped going to the shoot. She revealed that since she felt uneasy and unwell, she underwent the test and got the reports today which was positive. She has cancelled all shoots until her report turns negative. Sara added that she was supposed to leave for Kashmir for a shoot on September 17, but now she will have to reschedule it.
The Actress Says…
Sara was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I've only been to the set of my TV show for the shoot, and nowhere else. I don't even have any house help. So, I might have either got it on the set, or maybe at a toll plaza."
Her Parents Will Also Get Tested For COVID-19
The actress further said, "Since I live with my mom and dad, they're going to get tested, too. I am asymptomatic, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, one has to maintain good hygiene and keep safe distance from everyone in both cases. I'd advise everyone, who came in close proximity with me, to get themselves tested."
The Actress Is Taking Good Care Of Her Health
She revealed that she is taking good care of her health and following the doctor's advice by consuming turmeric milk, citrus fruits and taking antibiotics on time.
‘Coronavirus Can Happen To Anyone’
She further added, "I'm following home remedies because they work best and also doing a lot of steam inhalation. Coronavirus can happen to anyone, so, it's really important to maintain good health overall. That way, when it hits you, you have an immune system that is strong enough to fight the virus."
Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar & Swati Test Negative For COVID-19
Also Read: Shrenu Parikh On Battling COVID-19: I Gained Weight While Recovering But I Am Not Worried