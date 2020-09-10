Sara Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says Coronavirus Can Happen To Anyone

Sara Had Lost Sense Of Taste And Smell

The actress told BT that she had mild fever since last Thursday and had lost sense of taste and smell, but didn't think that it could be COVID-19. She had also stopped going to the shoot. She revealed that since she felt uneasy and unwell, she underwent the test and got the reports today which was positive. She has cancelled all shoots until her report turns negative. Sara added that she was supposed to leave for Kashmir for a shoot on September 17, but now she will have to reschedule it.

The Actress Says…

Sara was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I've only been to the set of my TV show for the shoot, and nowhere else. I don't even have any house help. So, I might have either got it on the set, or maybe at a toll plaza."

Her Parents Will Also Get Tested For COVID-19

The actress further said, "Since I live with my mom and dad, they're going to get tested, too. I am asymptomatic, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, one has to maintain good hygiene and keep safe distance from everyone in both cases. I'd advise everyone, who came in close proximity with me, to get themselves tested."

The Actress Is Taking Good Care Of Her Health

She revealed that she is taking good care of her health and following the doctor's advice by consuming turmeric milk, citrus fruits and taking antibiotics on time.

‘Coronavirus Can Happen To Anyone’

She further added, "I'm following home remedies because they work best and also doing a lot of steam inhalation. Coronavirus can happen to anyone, so, it's really important to maintain good health overall. That way, when it hits you, you have an immune system that is strong enough to fight the virus."