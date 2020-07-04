Shikha Singh On Her Exit From Kumkum Bhagya: I Didn’t Quit The Show & Was Hoping To Get Back To Work

As television shows resumed work after the government eased restrictions, there were many media reports that stated that Shikha Singh had decided to quit Kumkum Bhagya after being a part of the show for six years. This was closely followed by the makers revealing that the actress was being replaced with Ishqbaaz fame Reyhna Malhotra. However, Shikha who recently became a mother to a baby girl has now opened and revealed that she was never informed about her exit.

Shikha told TOI, “I haven’t been officially informed yet, about being replaced. I didn’t quit the show and was hoping to get back to work in January 2021, but I think it is unfair to expect the production house to wait for me till then. Also, I can’t resume work during the COVID-19 crisis, with a newborn at home.” She went on to add, “I am going to miss my colleagues, as it was fun shooting for 'Kumkum Bhagya'. But, as they say, the show has to go on and I wish them all the best.”

Meanwhile, when Reyhna was recently asked about replacing Shikha Singh as Aliya, the actress stated that she doesn't see it that way. She said that she is happy that Shikha has embraced motherhood and feels her little baby girl has blessed both of them because she got this role.

“The last three months have been so confusing and I had constant thoughts of my career. I was not able to understand what will be my next role and how will I get something in this situation but I seriously feel that God has blessed me and I am thankful to the production house for choosing me," she added.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh Blessed With A Baby Girl

ALSO READ: Sriti Jha Opens Up About Her Special Bond With Kumkum Bhagya Co-Star Shabir Ahluwalia