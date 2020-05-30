Shraddha Arya, Nisha Rawal, Avika & Others Support Sara Khan As She Pens A Heartbreaking Open Letter
Bidaai actress Sara Khan has come a long way in the telly industry. From her debut show, till now, the actress has undergone major transformation and was surrounded by a few controversies. In an interview, she opened up about her lip job and her personal and professional life. She also shared her future plans. Unfortunately, a few of her statements were projected differently on certain news outlets, and the actress was not happy with it. An upset Sara, took to social media and penned an open letter to the media. The actress was supported by Nisha Rawal, Shraddha Arya and many other celebrities.
Sara Khan’s Open Letter To Media
Addressing the letter to the media fraternity, the actress said that she is heartbroken, but has gathered courage to write the letter. She is upset that she is still being asked about old mistakes and asked if actors like her do not deserve second chance. She said that she has left behind her past and is writing two beautiful songs. And just when she was feeling safe to speak up again, she has gotten into another controversy because of her innocent statements!
Nisha Rawal Supports Sara
After Sara shared this post, many celebrities supported her and asked her to stay strong. Nisha Rawal wrote, "My darling I don't know what happened but I can feel a fraction of your immense pain through ur letter! I know u can reach out to me! Pls take care and may this be over soon! ♥️ Love and wishes for all ur ventures!"
Shraddha & Avika Write…
While Shraddha Arya commented, "I can feel every word in your letter! Well, I Love You! ❤️😘," Avika Gor wrote, "Always there for u sara di! Love u."
Vindhya & Sayantani Gosh Support Sara
Vindhya Tiwary wrote, "🤗 @ssarakhan more power to u ,u r a grt artist and honest girl ❤️" and Sayantani Ghosh posted, "Strength to u ❤️."
Pooja Gor Commented…
"Sara, don't lose heart, don't lose hope. You keep doing what you do best. Be the brave, confident, talented girl that you are. Try to not get affected by the external factors. Just keep on going. All will be well. 😘."
View this post on Instagram
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 I was compelled to write this today, I just had to let it out 💔
A post shared by sara Khan (@ssarakhan) on
