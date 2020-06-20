Sonali: Ekta Let Sushant Singh Rajput Live His Bollywood Dreams When Pavitra Rishta Was Rocking

Sonali Jaffer Supports Ekta

Sharing a picture snapped with Ekta and other friends, Sonali wrote, "A mentor is someone who allows u to see the hope inside yourself. Ekta kapoor has been my mentor I can unabashedly say that, I had no filmy background was from a regular white collared set up. What she saw & honed was my talent. I got paid on time and was spurred to work even harder & achieve a precious little to the extent that when I launched my first production she was selflessly there to wish me luck. So when I hear then chatter around I am appalled,It's a witch hunt out there. I just thought I needed to set the record straight with this anecdote."

How Sushant Was Selected For Kai Po Che

She further revealed as to how Sushant was selected for Kai Po Che. She wrote, "I was writing a show called kis des mein hain mera dil and Sushant singh Rajput,who played the younger brother was picked for Pavitra rishta as lead. Pavitra was a certified hit we were all happy for our protege. When Abhishek ( Gattu) Kapur was casting for Kai po-che there was someone from the Pavitra Rishta team wanted to be cast in the movie & had requested Ekta for the same. So she had obliged n sent some scenes of the tv show."

Ekta Let Sushant Singh Rajput Live His Bollywood Dreams

"The result was that Abhishek chose Sushant ( who was also in the scenes) and asked Ekta Kapoor about him. It was a time when Pavitra Rishta was rocking the charts and Ekta cud have easily convinced him against his choice but she let him go despite the contract so he could make his career ( needless to say that Abhishek was her cousin too). The only reason to narrate this whole tale was that don't let any mentor loose their will to encourage talent. As u will crush the dreams of many. And maybe the iron gates will be closed tighter."

Harneet & Others Support Ekta

Many of them commented in Ekta's support Harneet Singh, who is a screen writer commented, "Well said @sonalijaffar. Big hug @ektarkapoor. Those who know you, know you !! ❤️❤️," Sucheta khanna commented, "Undoubtedly ma'am ...I know for a fact that she has stood by my friends unconditionally in times of crisis."