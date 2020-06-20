Sonali: Ekta Let Sushant Singh Rajput Live His Bollywood Dreams When Pavitra Rishta Was Rocking
Pavitra Rishta actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left a lot of questions unanswered. He died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, but his fans claim that the actor took drastic step due to nepotism and professional bullying. The police is currently investigating the 'professional rivalry' angle in connection with Sushant's death. Recently, a case was filed against Ekta Kapoor in connection with Sushant's death in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Now, the writer-producer Sonali Jaffer has extended her support to her mentor Ekta Kapoor! She revealed that Ekta Kapoor let Sushant Singh Rajput go and live his Bollywood dreams when Pavitra Rishta was rocking on the TRP charts.
Sonali Jaffer Supports Ekta
Sharing a picture snapped with Ekta and other friends, Sonali wrote, "A mentor is someone who allows u to see the hope inside yourself. Ekta kapoor has been my mentor I can unabashedly say that, I had no filmy background was from a regular white collared set up. What she saw & honed was my talent. I got paid on time and was spurred to work even harder & achieve a precious little to the extent that when I launched my first production she was selflessly there to wish me luck. So when I hear then chatter around I am appalled,It's a witch hunt out there. I just thought I needed to set the record straight with this anecdote."
How Sushant Was Selected For Kai Po Che
She further revealed as to how Sushant was selected for Kai Po Che. She wrote, "I was writing a show called kis des mein hain mera dil and Sushant singh Rajput,who played the younger brother was picked for Pavitra rishta as lead. Pavitra was a certified hit we were all happy for our protege. When Abhishek ( Gattu) Kapur was casting for Kai po-che there was someone from the Pavitra Rishta team wanted to be cast in the movie & had requested Ekta for the same. So she had obliged n sent some scenes of the tv show."
Ekta Let Sushant Singh Rajput Live His Bollywood Dreams
"The result was that Abhishek chose Sushant ( who was also in the scenes) and asked Ekta Kapoor about him. It was a time when Pavitra Rishta was rocking the charts and Ekta cud have easily convinced him against his choice but she let him go despite the contract so he could make his career ( needless to say that Abhishek was her cousin too). The only reason to narrate this whole tale was that don't let any mentor loose their will to encourage talent. As u will crush the dreams of many. And maybe the iron gates will be closed tighter."
Harneet & Others Support Ekta
Many of them commented in Ekta's support Harneet Singh, who is a screen writer commented, "Well said @sonalijaffar. Big hug @ektarkapoor. Those who know you, know you !! ❤️❤️," Sucheta khanna commented, "Undoubtedly ma'am ...I know for a fact that she has stood by my friends unconditionally in times of crisis."
