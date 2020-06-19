Sushant Singh Rajput Death: VJ Ayesha Adlakha Reveals They Discussed Suicide The First Time They Met

Sushant Singh Rajput death has not only left the entertainment industry in shock but also triggered a discussion about depression and mental illnesses. Many actors took to social media to express grief over the actor's demise and also talk about the importance of a dialogue around mental health. Model and VJ Ayesha Adlakha also took to social media to recall how she and Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken about suicide, the value of life, the need for thrill and the purpose of existence.

Ayesha wrote, "The very FIRST time I met him was at his Bandra house and we spoke about suicide. I remember us looking down from his balcony which was quite a few stories up and he asked what it would feel like if we jumped. It catapulted us into a conversation about the value of life, the need for thrill, the purpose of existence- stuff I've loved since I was a teenager. It was an enthralling conversation, we laughed, we drank and I went back home with my friends."

She revealed that although they weren't close, she felt Sushant was a thoughtful person! She further wrote, "I won't say we were close. But I do feel very confused today. He came across as a self-aware, thoughtful person. He was inquisitive, full of questions but not in a reclusive, dejected way. He was different from all the other jaded famous people I met because he had all this energy and optimism. Never flashy, very respectful. And fun. I recall seeing a #bucketlist he had put out on his feed & thinking it was ambitious to say the least but also very philanthropic, interesting."

The VJ concluded by writing, "I just cannot wrap my head around what's happened. I don't know the words he used in his head. I wish he had a bouncing board to stop him in his tracks. It just goes to show that the strongest, woke-est, most stable individuals can be at-risk mentally. The calmest minds can snap and NOBODY is an island. @sushantsinghrajput was not an island. Some timely help could've prevented this. Ask yourself, do you need to talk?⁣"

