    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tejasswi Prakash Surprised With Fans Creating TeVin Hashtag; Clarifies She Is NOT Dating Shivin!

      By
      |

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 started off with a bang. The viewers are in love with the show, all thanks to the dangerous and challenging stunts, and interesting line-up of celebrity contestants. The show has been one of the top five shows on the TRP chart ever since it began. As we revealed earlier, fans are loving Tejasswi Prakash and host, Rohit Shetty's bond. They are also going crazy seeing the actress and her co-contestant, Shivin Narang's bond. In fact, they have also created TeVin hashtag and Tejasswi is surprised by the same.

      The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I really don't know what bond has fans seen between us. Yes, he is a good friend. That's it. But there is nothing more than that. All people are asking me and even my friends are asking if I am dating him. I am not dating him. I thought they are reacting seeing our friendship. But now if they are saying that I am having an affair then of course I am going to react."

      Tejasswi Prakash Surprised With Fans Creating TeVin Hashtag; Clarifies She Is NOT Dating Shivin!

      Tejasswi further added that she bonded with Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Amruta, Dharmesh and all the other contestants of the show as well.

      The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress revealed that her journey on the stunt-based reality show was great and fun. Tejasswi added that she is happy with what she has done on the show and what it has given to her. She further added that although she couldn't win the show, she doesn't regret doing it.

      Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Tejasswi Prakash Bags Rohit Shetty's First Marathi Venture

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X