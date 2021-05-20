Aditya Narayan On Netizens Criticising Indian Idol 12: People Are Just Frustrated With IPL Ending

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 had recently received a lot of flak after its legendary singer Kishore Kumar special episode. Apart from the netizens, even the late singer's son Amit Kumar expressed his displeasure with the episode. Now, the show's host Aditya Narayan has spoken about the same and has cited the Indian Premier League (IPL) being cancelled as one of the reasons behind so much backlash against the singing reality show.

Aditya revealed to Bollywood Spy stating, "The IPL ended a couple of weeks ago. They are venting their anger at us. Mummy Papas have taken over the remote and they are watching Indian Idol. So our younger generation is unhappy. They don't know where to vent their anger. Including myself, I feel this void too. As soon as it struck 7-7.30, I would get on it. I even made those cricket teams on phone apps. Over the last year and this year too, we are consuming anything that comes on TV a little too fervently. Only because we have too much time right now."

Aditya furthermore also spoke about Amit Kumar being unhappy with the tribute episode. For the unversed, Amit had revealed in an earlier media interaction that he did not like the manner in which the tribute was given to his late father Kishore Kumar. He had also said that he just went on to praise the contestants simply because he was told to do so.

Aditya also broke his silence on the same. The 'Tattad Tattad' singer revealed, "He's a senior member of the fraternity, almost older than my father. I have nothing to say to Amit Ji in particular. Every time he has come to the show, he's always had a good time. I think in the last two seasons, he has come 2-3 times. So I don't know what happened so suddenly."

In an earlier interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan had also mentioned that if Amit Kumar was unhappy with certain aspects of the show, he could have conveyed the same to the team. The singer had added that they would have been more than happy to take into account his inputs. Aditya had said that paying tribute to a legend like Kishore Kumar is not an easy task.