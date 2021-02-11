Anita Hassanandani's Husband Rohit Reddy Shares First Picture Of Their Little Munchkin, SEE PIC

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9, 2021. The couple had first announced their pregnancy a few months ago with an adorable social media post leaving the fans elated about the same. Yesterday also, Rohit revealed the birth of the baby through an Instagram post, in which he shared a picture with Anita.

And now, he has given us a glimpse of the little munchkin, by sharing the first-ever picture of their baby boy in his Instagram stories sometime back. Even though he refrained from showing the baby’s face, one can see the little one’s hand lovingly holding on to one of his father’s fingers.

The heart-warming picture is winning the internet and is definitely the cutest thing you’ll see today. Check out the picture below:

For the unversed, Rohit had also shared multiple unseen pictures with Anita Hassanandani from the hospital. The couple have been inundated with congratulatory wishes from fans and friends from the industry. Anita's close friend and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and shared a lovely video with the new mom. She even put up a beautiful post for Anita and her husband for becoming parents on the post and wished them on the joyous occasion

