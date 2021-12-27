Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain To Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya; TV Couples Who Got Married In 2021

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

TV actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in Mumbai on December 14, 2021. The couple had a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai's five-star hotel. Many celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Kangana Ranaut, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and others attended the celebrity couple's wedding.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai. The couple had a grand wedding amid the pandemic, which was attended by several celebs from the TV and music industry. The couple's wedding was nothing but a festival for Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants and fans.

Shraddha Arya And Rahul Nagpal

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya tied the knot with her boyfriend-naval officer Rahul Nagpal on November 16, 2021. The couple had a traditional wedding ceremony, which was attended by their close friends. Shraddha and Rahul also hosted a reception party on November 17.

Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got hitched on November 30, 2021, at Neil's hometown, Ujjain. On December 2, the couple hosted a grand reception party in Mumbai, which was attended by Bollywood diva Rekha, and other TV celebs.

Paras Madaan And Soumita Das

Actor Paras Madaan and his fiancée Soumita Das had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on December 11, 2021. The couple also hosted a small reception ceremony on the same day, which was attended by celebs like Rajat Verma, Mansi Srivastava and others.

Sayantani Ghosh And Anugrah Tiwari

Actress Sayantani Ghosh tied the knot with her long time beau Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata on December 5, 2021. The couple also hosted a reception party for their close family members.

Sanjay Gagnani And Poonam Preet

Actor Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet tied the knot on November 28, 2021, in Gurdwara. The couple had a grand reception party, which was attended by many celebs like Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur and others.

Other TV Celebs Who Got Married In 2021

Apart from these celebs, comedians Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra tied the knot with each other. Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia also got married to his long time girlfriend Divya Punetha. Moreover, Ankita Gera-Rashi Puri, Sana Sayyad-Imaad Shamsi, Aditya Kapadia-Tanvi Thakker and Muskaan Nancy-Prashant Motwani got married in 2021.