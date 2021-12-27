Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain To Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya; TV Couples Who Got Married In 2021
The year 2021 is just five days away from its end, and we have already started prepping to welcome 2022 with love, joy, happiness and hope. 2021 has been a mixture of good and bad things. Talking about the Indian Television Industry, we have lost many gems like Sidharth Shukla, Ghanshyam Nayak, Surekha Sikri and many others. On the other hand, several popular TV couples also tied the knot this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As we are saying goodbye to 2021, let's have a look at the couples who got married in 2021.
Sugandha-Sanket To Akshay-Divya, TV Celebs Who Tied The Knot In The First Half Of 2021
Sanjay Gagnani And Poonam Preet To Have Church Wedding Cum Honeymoon In Europe; Details Inside
Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain
TV actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in Mumbai on December 14, 2021. The couple had a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai's five-star hotel. Many celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Kangana Ranaut, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and others attended the celebrity couple's wedding.
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai. The couple had a grand wedding amid the pandemic, which was attended by several celebs from the TV and music industry. The couple's wedding was nothing but a festival for Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants and fans.
Shraddha Arya And Rahul Nagpal
Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya tied the knot with her boyfriend-naval officer Rahul Nagpal on November 16, 2021. The couple had a traditional wedding ceremony, which was attended by their close friends. Shraddha and Rahul also hosted a reception party on November 17.
Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got hitched on November 30, 2021, at Neil's hometown, Ujjain. On December 2, the couple hosted a grand reception party in Mumbai, which was attended by Bollywood diva Rekha, and other TV celebs.
Paras Madaan And Soumita Das
Actor Paras Madaan and his fiancée Soumita Das had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on December 11, 2021. The couple also hosted a small reception ceremony on the same day, which was attended by celebs like Rajat Verma, Mansi Srivastava and others.
Sayantani Ghosh And Anugrah Tiwari
Actress Sayantani Ghosh tied the knot with her long time beau Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata on December 5, 2021. The couple also hosted a reception party for their close family members.
Sanjay Gagnani And Poonam Preet
Actor Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet tied the knot on November 28, 2021, in Gurdwara. The couple had a grand reception party, which was attended by many celebs like Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur and others.
Other TV Celebs Who Got Married In 2021
Apart from these celebs, comedians Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra tied the knot with each other. Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia also got married to his long time girlfriend Divya Punetha. Moreover, Ankita Gera-Rashi Puri, Sana Sayyad-Imaad Shamsi, Aditya Kapadia-Tanvi Thakker and Muskaan Nancy-Prashant Motwani got married in 2021.