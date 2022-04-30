Arshi Khan On Her Dubai Engagement Reports: I'm Not Getting Engaged Here

Bigg Boss 11 fame and actress Arshi Khan recently opted out from doing swayamwar show Ayenge Tere Sajna on national television. In an interview with TOI, she said that she is not in a hurry to get married. Ever since the news came out, people started speculating if she got engaged in Dubai. However, that is not true!

In an interview with ETimes TV, Arshi Khan revealed that she is on holiday, and has not got engaged there. She said, "I was back to back shooting for my films, web shows and music. Since years I wasn't out for holidays so I made plans to visit Dubai in the holy month of Ramadan. But I was taken by surprise when I was asked here about my engagement. I'm not getting engaged here."

Arshi also explained why she loves going to Dubai whenever she takes a break from work. The actress said, "From the modernly designed and airy public areas to the fresh and nature-inspired decor, I'm in love with Dubai, it's a good place to be for a small break from work. Dubai is famous for contemporary sightseeing attractions such as the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and shopping malls that are complete with mammoth aquariums and indoor ski slopes. This city also has so many cultural highlights and things to do, as well as all the glamorous modern add-ons. I'm enjoying my time in Dubai."

Bigg Boss 14 Fame Arshi Khan Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed And How She Doesn't Let It Affect Her

Arshi Khan To Appear On Bigg Boss OTT

Talking about Arshi Khan, she shot to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss 11. Later, she was also featured in Bigg Boss 14. Let us tell you, after her first appearance in Bigg Boss as a contestant, she worked in shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Vish, Savitri Devi College & Hospital and so on.

In the Bigg Boss 11 house, Arshi Khan had several fights with Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh, Bandagi Kalra and many others. In BB 14, she had several heated arguments with Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and many others.