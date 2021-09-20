Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty Shares Heartwarming Welcome Back Post For Her Sister Shamita Shetty

Shamita completed her 6-week-long journey on Bigg Boss OTT and was crowned as the second runner up of the reality show. The grand finale of the Karan Johar show was held yesterday and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner.

Shamita’s sister and actress Shilpa Shetty took to her social media account to share a heart-warming welcome back post for her. The Hungama 2 actress shared some lovely pictures of the two together and mentioned how tightly she has squeezed her little sister that she won’t be able to get out of it.

Shilpa wrote, “And my Tunki is back yaaay 🎉🎉🎉♥️♥️🧿🧿 You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE 🤗🤗😈@shamitashetty_official .Welcome home ♥️.” Check out the post below:

Shilpa had earlier also shared a post for Shamita as the latter’s journey was coming to end in the Bigg Boss house. She had shared a touching video of the sweet moments of her sister and had written how for her Shamita is already the winner. She had added that Bigg Boss OTT helped Shamita become her own version and that she was proud of her 'tunki’ for making it to the finals.

Shilpa had shared the aforementioned post with the following caption: “My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes my heart swell with pride and I’m so happy to see her come into her own. YOU are already MY winner my darling ♥️Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner, #InstaFam 🌈❤️🧿 #ShamitasTribe, let’s make it happen! Head to my InstaStories to vote for @shamitashetty_official!💪🙏🧿🙌🏼” Take a look!