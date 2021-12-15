Dilip Joshi’s Newlywed Daughter Niyati Gets Love From Netizens For THIS Reason; Find Out

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi's elder daughter Niyati got married to her boyfriend Yashovardhan Mishra on December 11, 2021, in Nashik, Maharashtra. The actor, who is known for his role of Jethalal in TMKOC shared a bunch of pictures from his daughter's wedding on Instagram.

The veteran actor captioned the post as, "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand... that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan."

The pictures of Dilip Joshi's daughter's wedding are very beautiful, and fans can't stop gushing over the same. For the wedding, Niyati wore a traditional off-white saree with a contrasting red blouse. On the other hand, her husband Yashovardhan looked dapper in an off-white sherwani. In the pictures, Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati's grey hair is quite evident. Hence, fans started wondering if she has deliberately made it grey or if it is her original hairdo.

Interestingly, Niyati Joshi broke the stereotype and confidently carried off her grey with aplomb. Many fans started praising the new bride for the same. A user commented, "This is called simplicity...he raised them like this."

On the other hand, another user wrote, "Thank you for sporting your grey hair and NOT colouring it due to societal pressure. I think it's very important to be our natural selves and embrace who we are even n special occasions. More power to you." Many fans also congratulated their beloved Jethalal (Dilip Joshi).

Let us tell you, the wedding was held at Taj Hotel, Nashik. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actors Palak Sidhwani, Ambika Ranjankar, Sunayana Fozdar and others attended the wedding.