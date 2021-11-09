Ekta Kapoor On Winning Padma Shri Award: It Is A Surreal Moment & A Matter Of Great Pride

Producer Ekta Kapoor was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award for excellence in the field of performing Arts. She was presented the prestigious award by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony that was held on November 8 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. She was accompanied by her father, veteran actor Jeetendra. The producer shared a video from the ceremony on her Instagram account and expressed her happiness post the big achievement.

Ekta said that it is 'a surreal moment and a matter of great pride' and dedicated it to her pillars of strength- her mother, Tusshar Kapoor (brother), Laksshya, Ravie and her father. She also mentioned in her post, how it was the biggest day of her professional life, and second only to the birth of her son.

(Image Source: Ekta Kapoor Instagram)

The producer wrote, "It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my pillars of strength - my mom tushar laqu ravie and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am!"

She further wrote, "I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams.JAI HIND #PadmaAwards."

Post a few more pictures posing with her father and friend, she wrote, "Thanku Thanku Thanku the biggest day of my professional life n second only to d the birth of my son!#padmashri #JAIHIND."

Her friends from the industry congratulated Ekta for her big achievement. Mohit Sehgal, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ridhima Pandit, Shraddha Arya, Karanvir Bohra and other actors congratulated and commented on her post by sharing heart emojis.