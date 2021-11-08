Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami Receive The Awards From President Ram Nath Kovind

Actress Kangana Ranaut and musician Adnan Sami were conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri awards on November 8 at the ceremony held for the Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind. Kangana were honoured for her contribution to cinema while Adnan Sami was felicitated for his outstanding work in the field of music.

Besides Kangana and Adnan, the other awardees included names like Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and late singer SP Balasubramaniam. Have a look at the pictures from the award ceremony.

Last year, when the names of the awardees were announced, Kangana had expressed her happiness and said, "I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan's films or Ekta Kapoor's serials... We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji's songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride."

Karan Johar had also written, "It's not very often that I am at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion...The Padma Shri. Such an honour to receive one of the civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed."

Actor Kangana Ranaut receives the Padma Shri Award 2020. pic.twitter.com/rIQ60ZNd9i — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Singer Adnan Sami receives the Padma Shri Award 2020. pic.twitter.com/SfL988lugY — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Earlier today, Kangana had dropped the first look of her maidan production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She had captioned her post as, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me ... Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru...❤️Here's a piece of my heart ❤️ Hope you all like ❤️ Filming begins ...See you soon in theatres first ❤️."