EXCLUSIVE! Badi Door Se Aaye Hai Season 2 To Go On-Air In December 2021?

Good news for SAB TV viewers! The makers of the popular show Badi Door Se Aaye Hai are all set to come up with its season 2 by the end of this year. A source close to the development informed Filmibeat that the channel to launch Badi Door Se Aaye Hai 2 in December 2021.

For the unversed, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai starred Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Bhosle, Punit Talreja, Bhavna Khatri, Vinay Rohrra, Amit Dolawat and others in key roles. Directed by Dhawala Shukla, the show told the story of 5 aliens, extra-terrestrial people from a different galaxy, who came to the earth in search of their lost son named, 2015. The show had caught everyone's attention and was loved by all. It was started in 2014 and went off-air in 2016.

Talking about Badi Door Se Aaye Hai 2, the makers have not yet finalised the cast for the show. Let us tell you, Sumeet Raghavan is currently seen in Wagle Ki Duniya, while Rupali Bhosle is playing a pivotal role in Marathi show, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte. Amit Dolawat is also playing the lead role in the Star Pravah show, Lakshya. Other actors of Badi Door Se Aaye Hai season 1 are also busy with their respective work commitments. Hence, makers could plan to find new actors for Badi Door Se Aaye Hai 2. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

EXCLUSIVE! Naina Singh On Lucknow Girl Beating Cab Driver: Feminism Is Being Misunderstood In So Many Ways

EXCLUSIVE! Kaatelal And Sons To Go Off-Air Soon; Details Inside

Badi Door Se Aaye Hai was known for its amazing star cast and its amazing comic timings. After learning about its second season, fans must be very excited to watch Badi Door Se Aaye Hai 2 on small-screen.