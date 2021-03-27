EXCLUSIVE! Holi 2021: Shubhangi, Purru & Other Celebs Advise Fans To Celebrate Holi Safely Amidst Pandemic

Shubhangi Atre

I'd advise to celebrate this year's Holi as a special movie marathon. Watch different movies based on Holi vibes or we can watch entertaining Holi events online or TV. This will keep our festive vibe alive. Going out is not safe. So be at home with your love ones, and enjoy dancing on your favourite 'Rang Barse' or 'Holi Khele' songs, which will keep you in the festive mood. It is primarily important for us to stay away from large groups, social gatherings etc. Celebrate the festival with your near and dear ones but those who tested positive for the virus should not step out and rather follow medical quarantine norms, as prescribed by the respective doctors. Wash your hands, face regularly and do not forget your colourful masks too. Let this festival give a pleasant memory to all.

Purru

I feel this year we need to be responsible. We have to sanitise our hands before grabbing sweets/food and when you step out of the house to play Holi, be mindful of keeping a small sanitiser bottle handy at all times. Make it a point to periodically sanitise your hands, especially when sharing sweets/food with other people. As you already know, the virus can be transmitted through contact with surfaces, so keeping your hands sanitised is your best bet to avoiding coming into contact. Remember to keep your hands off high-touch surfaces.

Manu Punjabi

Avoid playing with water even if you plan a private celebration with family. Although getting drenched in water isn't directly related to getting infected with COVID-19, it might worsen things. You should be careful so that you don't get cold or develop flu-like symptoms, as now when a cough sound is enough to attract everybody's suspicious gaze. Also, water is one of the biggest resources wasted during Holi celebrations. So, for both your and environment's safety, it is apt to celebrate dry Holi.

Simba Nagpal

This year best is to greet people with a smile. I know how tempting it can be to give your friends a bear hug as you're wishing them a Happy Holi. But try sticking to just the latter action. Preventing transmission is the only feasible way to curb the spread of Coronavirus, and avoiding direct physical contact is one of the most important strategies you can adopt as an individual. Instead, greet your loved ones with a warm smile and a verbal expression of how much you missed them!

Kajal Pisal

If you want to play with colours this Holi, I'd advise sticking to your close-knit circle. This includes your family members and closest friends. Due to the possibility of encountering asymptomatic individuals, it's safer to eliminate strangers and acquaintances from your Holi celebrations this year. Even within your small Holi clique, don't forget to maintain social distancing to the maximum possible extent. Also, play gently instead of trying to smother the other person's face in colours and thereby coming into more physical contact than you bargained for. And most importantly, follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Mitaali Nag

This year avoiding Holi parties and gatherings, as COVID-19 cases continue to be on a steady incline at the moment, it's absolutely necessity to avoid gathering in large numbers. I know the temptation is real, especially when you receive that invite, but for the sake of your own safety as well as those you're close to, skip the parties this year. The idea is to avoid large-scale community contact, so sit back from your society Holi get-together, and celebrate with a few close folks in the safety of your home instead.

Parineeta Borthakur

I will advice to wear a mask throughout and avoid gathering. Even if you've diligently followed the mask mandate all this while, adhering to the rule can get especially trickier in the middle of joyful celebrations and merriment. But it's also all the more important to do exactly that. To steer clear of coming into contact with the virus, keep a mask on your face from the minute you step out to the moment you head back in. In fact, why not opt for a vibrant, colourful mask to make your precautionary measure, a part of your festival celebration.